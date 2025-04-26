DT
PT
Pakistan's proxy group The Resistance Front backtracks on Pahalgam terror attack claim

Pakistan's proxy group The Resistance Front backtracks on Pahalgam terror attack claim

Pakistan, which has distanced itself from the incident, may pin the responsibility on local residents
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
An Indian security force personnel stands guard on the banks of Dal Lake, following a suspected militant attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in Srinagar April 23, 2025. Reuters
Days after The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, it backtracked from its claim on Saturday.

In a statement, TRF "unequivocally" denied its involvement in the attack and said that "any attribution of this act to TRF is false and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance."

It further claimed that Indian cyber intelligence has hacked its website, from where the message claiming responsibility for the incident was posted.

According to sources, the development shows that the terror group, under pressure from Pakistan's intelligence agencies like ISI, is trying to distance itself from the attack, where 26 tourists were gunned down by TRF terrorists on April 22 in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

Among a possible fallout of this development could be that the outfit may not release the footage from body cams which were used by terrorists during the attack, to record the incident.

On the other hand, Pakistan, which has distanced itself from the incident, may pin the responsibility on local residents.

