Days after The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, it backtracked from its claim on Saturday.

In a statement, TRF "unequivocally" denied its involvement in the attack and said that "any attribution of this act to TRF is false and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance."

Advertisement

It further claimed that Indian cyber intelligence has hacked its website, from where the message claiming responsibility for the incident was posted.

According to sources, the development shows that the terror group, under pressure from Pakistan's intelligence agencies like ISI, is trying to distance itself from the attack, where 26 tourists were gunned down by TRF terrorists on April 22 in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

Advertisement

Among a possible fallout of this development could be that the outfit may not release the footage from body cams which were used by terrorists during the attack, to record the incident.

On the other hand, Pakistan, which has distanced itself from the incident, may pin the responsibility on local residents.