Pall of gloom descends on UP, Uttarkhand villages

Kanpur/Kotdwar, December 22
Family members and villagers are mourning the loss of 29-year-old Karan Yadav, who lost his life in the Poonch terror attack on Thursday. Yadav, a resident of Bhaupur in the Chaubepur suburb of Kanpur, had joined the Army as a driver in 2013. He was posted in Rajouri. He is survived by his wife and two children.
The family was informed about the news late on Thursday night. “I spoke to
my brother on December 20. He said he would come on Holi,” said his younger brother Arun Kumar.
The family of Rifleman Gautam Kumar (28), which was looking forward to his marriage to be held in March, plunged into grief as the news of the young soldier’s death in the terror attack reached them. Kumar belonged to Uttarkhand’s Kotdwar. “We got a call from his unit around midnight on Thursday saying he had been martyred. We are devastated,” Kumar’s elder brother Rahul said. His mortal remains are likely to be brought home on Saturday, he said. — Agencies
