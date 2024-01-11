 Panchayat, municipal elections unlikely before LS poll: Official : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Panchayat, municipal elections unlikely before LS poll: Official

Panchayat, municipal elections unlikely before LS poll: Official

Panchayat, municipal elections unlikely before LS poll: Official

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Srinagar, January 10

Panchayat and municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir are “extremely unlikely” to take place before the upcoming Lok Sabha poll as the Centre is yet to amend the law for extending reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies, a senior official said.

Although the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken a decision for extending the benefit of reservation to OBCs in panchayats and municipal bodies, the Centre will have to either pass an ordinance or bring a Bill in Parliament for it.

“It is extremely unlikely that the panchayat poll will be held before the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides amending the Act, the quantum of reservation has also to be decided,” State Election Commissioner BR Sharma told PTI. Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May.

Sharma said the commission was performing its statutory duty of revising and updating the electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

According to officials, besides the issues related to OBC reservation, the commission will have to wait till the wards to be reserved are identified.

The other major task likely to be carried out before holding the panchayat and municipal polls will be delimitation of the wards to address the skewed distribution of electors.

The Housing and Urban Development Department is actively pursuing a communication from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, which, among other things, suggested transfer of mandate to conduct the municipal electoral processes to the State Election Commission (SEC) in accordance with constitutional provisions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the chief electoral officer (CEO) is the authority to hold urban local body (ULB) elections in addition to Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the SEC — headed by a state election commissioner — is mandated to conduct elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI).

In a letter to the Housing and Urban Development Department last month, the CEO’s office said consequent to the appointment of a full-time state election commissioner, the mandate to conduct the municipal electoral processes needs to be transferred from the CEO to the SEC.

“For this, the election authority under the municipal Acts needs to be changed from chief electoral officer to the state election commissioner. The constitutional provisions also mandate this,” the letter read.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

2
Trending

‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

3
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

4
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

5
India

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

7
India

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

8
India

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

9
Haryana

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

10
India

Why Pakistan feared ‘Qatal ki Raat’ post Balakote airstrikes, reveals former diplomat Ajay Bisaria

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC receives certificate of honour
Amritsar

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying, say Amritsar residents
Amritsar

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch
Chandigarh

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth
Punjab

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Top News

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi

Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Speaker in setback to Uddhav

Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray

Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Sonia, Kharge decline temple invite

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...

‘India pillar of stability’: PM reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...


Cities

View All

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

25-time MAKA Trophy winner Guru Nanak Dev University nurturing sports

Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

3 held for looting Rs 7.50 lakh

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Another blow to Chandigarh AAP, councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joins BJP

Chandigarh Mayoral elections on January 18

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Vivek High School moves High Court against Chandigarh’s EWS ‘diktat’

No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Sarpanch murder case: 6 arrested following encounter with police

Three held for extortion, robbery

Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

Regularise lone Delhi flight from Ludhiana, Centre asks operator

Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Youth killed as car hits pole