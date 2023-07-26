Panchayat poll in J&K in November-December, says official

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25

Braj Raj Sharma, State Election Commissioner of J&K, on Tuesday said the panchayat elections would take place in J&K in November-December this year. Preparations for the elections are already underway and the basic voter list process has been revised with a special revision planned to address any uncertainties or doubts, Sharma said.

Sharma said that the upcoming elections would be conducted on a non-party basis. The previous panchayat representatives, formed in 2018, will complete their tenure by the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

Since November 2018, J&K has been without an elected government following the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly by then-Governor Satya Pal Malik. The scheduled elections are expected to be held from mid-November to December.

