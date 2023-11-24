Panel established to meet growing energy demand

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

Confronted with an escalating power crisis, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri unveiled a comprehensive plan to strengthen power supply, recognising the urgent need to meet the growing energy demands in the Valley.

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary have established a committee to address the power purchase issue, and a decision in this regard is expected shortly,” Bhiduri said on Wednesday.

The committee is tasked with devising strategies to enhance power supply and alleviate the ongoing crisis.

Despite the challenges faced by residents enduring unscheduled power cuts, Bidhuri expressed confidence in witnessing significant improvements within a week. The power crisis has led to widespread load shedding, with officials from the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited reporting a forced curtailment of over 900 MW from 19 grids in Kashmir at 6 pm, underscoring the gravity of the situation. To address the difficulties faced by residents and businesses, the decision to procure additional power is a proactive measure. The power crisis in J&K has reached a critical juncture, with allocated power falling below demand levels of 2004.

This revelation aligns with projections indicating a substantial surge in power demand, creating a stark contrast between allocated power and escalating energy needs. The 18th All-India Power Survey had forecast a significant increase in power demand for J&K, projecting a rise from 1,706 MW in 2004-05 to 4,217 MW by 2021-22. Currently, power allocation stands 1,500 MW from outside generating companies, with local generation at its lowest.

