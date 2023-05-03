Panel formed to develop park at Tattoo Ground in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has formed a committee to evaluate bids for the development of a ‘world-class’ amusement park at Tattoo Ground in Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for evaluating bids of the project development of world-class amusement park at Tattoo Ground, Srinagar,” reads the order.

The nine-member committee will be headed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

In November 2015, former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed laid the foundation stone of a citizens’ park in the middle of a 200-acre military garrison at Tattoo Ground.