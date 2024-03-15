Panel formed to look into ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Union Government has set up a panel, headed by Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court, which will adjudicate on whether there is sufficient ground for declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir, a banned organisation.

On February 27, the Centre had extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K, for five more years for its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. It was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019.

While extending the ban, the Home Ministry said the Jel had been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security and public order and have the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

