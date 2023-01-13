Panel set up to outsource tourism assets

Jammu, January 12
The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to outsource assets of the Tourism Department and has set up a panel to decide the mechanism of executing the plan in a phased manner.
There are huge assets of tourism being laying idle without any use for tourism activities in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including some tourist places.
As per the order issued by general administration department (GAD) of the Union Territory, constitution of a committee for deciding the mechanism of outsourcing of the identified assets of Tourism Department in a phased manner has put in place.
