Panel set up to prepare draft proposal on madarsa board

PTI

Srinagar, January 2

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday set up a committee for preparing a comprehensive draft proposal for establishing a madarsa board in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of the draft committee comprising below-mentioned officers or officials who will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of a madarsa board in J-K,” the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said in an order issued here. The four-member draft committee will start its work on Wednesday and submit a report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, by or before January 10. Several states have madarsa boards that regulate education in Islamic religious schools.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar