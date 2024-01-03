Panel set up to prepare draft proposal on madarsa board

Srinagar, January 2
Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday set up a committee for preparing a comprehensive draft proposal for establishing a madarsa board in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of the draft committee comprising below-mentioned officers or officials who will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of a madarsa board in J-K,” the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said in an order issued here. The four-member draft committee will start its work on Wednesday and submit a report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, by or before January 10. Several states have madarsa boards that regulate education in Islamic religious schools.
