Panel set up to probe bus accident in J-K's Doda

Jammu, November 16
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has setup a three-member panel to probe the circumstance leading to the bus accident in Doda district even as one more passenger succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to 39, officials said Thursday.
The bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Doda district on Wednesday.
Twenty injured passengers were admitted to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries late Wednesday night.
Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said a committee has been constituted to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident near Assar in Doda district.
The committee shall inquire into the incident and furnish a detailed inquiry report to his office within a week, officer said.
The members of the committee are Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, additional district magistrate (ADM), Doda, superintending engineer and assistant road transport officer.
Locals have blamed frequent accidents in the area to bad conditions of roads in the district coupled with rash driving and overloading of vehicles
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin discuss centrality of ASEAN in Indo-Pacific
Less than a week ago, the two had met on the sidelines of th...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Bengaluru horror: Husband shares chilling story after woman harassed, car hit by hooligans
Techies were returning home; car was chased by group of men ...