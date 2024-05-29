Panel to look into clash between nurses, doctors at Jammu GMCH

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

The authorities at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu, have formed a committee after confrontation between nursing staff and resident doctors.

“The GMC administration has taken the incidence seriously and has constituted a committee headed by the chairman, disciplinary committee, who will look into the matter and has been asked to submit the report as soon as possible,” a spokesperson of GMC said.

The spokesperson said the GMC administration has addressed both the parties including nursing staff and the resident doctors and assured them that an impartial enquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

The authorities have assured both the parties that justice shall be provided and safe working environment shall be provided to one and all. “At the same time it has been stressed that it’s the duty of whole medical and nursing fraternity to trust the system and maintain mutual harmony. Following that both the parties were satisfied and stopped their agitation,” the spokesperson said.

Members of nursing staff on Tuesday met GMC principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta and alleged that some doctors had mistreated a nursing staff member at the Emergency of the hospital. Dr Gupta assured that an enquiry will be conducted into the alleged incident and appropriate action will be taken, if anyone is found guilty.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu