Panel to safeguard land, employment in Ladakh

Srinagar, January 3
The Union Home Ministry has constituted a high-powered committee to discuss safeguarding land and employment in Ladakh. The committee will be headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
The committee has been set up to discuss measures to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and strategic importance. The 17-member committee has Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, chairmen of Leh and Kargil hill councils, representatives of Leh, Kargil Democratic Alliance and nominee officials of the home ministry as its members.
Konchok Stanzin, Councillor, Chushul, Ladakh, said setting up of a committee to look into the demands of people was a good beginning. “We expect a positive result,” Stanzin added.
There has been resentment among Ladakh people seeking constitutional safeguard for jobs and land since the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into UTs.
