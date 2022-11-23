'Panicked' on seeing approaching train, three siblings jump from bridge in Jammu; 1 killed

Jammu, November 23
An 11-year-old girl was killed and her two siblings injured after they allegedly jumped from a railway bridge here on Wednesday when they saw a train approaching, an official said.
While Hadia Fatima died in the accident, her brother Mohiuddin (12) and sister Alia (six) sustained injuries, he said.
The three siblings were on their way to school in the Bajalta area when the incident occurred, he said, adding it is possible that the children panicked and jumped off the bridge after noticing a train approaching.
The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.
