Panun Kashmir observes Balidan Diwas, calls for preserving community history

Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday observed Balidan Diwas to commemorate members of the community who lost their lives during militancy in the Valley.

The main function was held at Manhas Mahasabha Ground in Paloura, where participants paid homage to members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, as well as security personnel and soldiers who were killed during the years of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

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A key highlight of the event was the consecration of the Veer Jyoti, which organisers described as a symbol of remembrance and continuity. The ceremonial flame was later carried in a procession from Paloura to Bhadrakali Mandir at Thalwal.

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Addressing the gathering, BL Kaul, organising secretary of Panun Kashmir, said Balidan Diwas served as an occasion to remember those who lost their lives and reflect on the violence and displacement experienced by the community.

He emphasised the need to document the history of individual families, places and events so that younger generations could develop a deeper understanding of their heritage and the circumstances that shaped the community’s recent history.

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Kaul also underlined the importance of involving youth in cultural and commemorative activities, saying that the transmission of historical knowledge was essential to preserving collective memory.

Vice-Chairman Sanjay Raina said Balidan Diwas was not merely an annual remembrance event but also an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices of those who lost their lives during periods of violence and uncertainty.

He stressed that the responsibility of preserving historical memory now rested largely with younger generations and described the Veer Jyoti as a symbol linking the sacrifices of the past with future generations.

Chairman Tito Ganju placed the observance in the broader historical context of Kashmir, saying the experiences of Kashmiri Pandits formed an important part of the region’s history and deserved continued documentation and study.

He said the occasion was meant not only to honour those who lost their lives but also to reflect on the circumstances in which those sacrifices occurred. Ganju highlighted the importance of preserving historical records to ensure that future generations have access to authentic accounts of the past.

Referring to the impact of displacement, he said many young Kashmiri Pandits now rely on family narratives, written records and community institutions to understand their ancestral roots and cultural heritage.

Ganju also spoke about the community’s cultural and historical relationship with Kashmir, saying that an understanding of this relationship remained relevant to discussions concerning its future.

Dr Agnishekhar, convenor of Panun Kashmir, called for systematic efforts to document and preserve oral histories, family records and testimonies related to the community’s experiences. He said a significant amount of historical material remained scattered among families and organisations and should be archived for future study and reference.