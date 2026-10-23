Panun Kashmir seeks inquiry into substandard work at Jagti township and other colonies

Panun Kashmir, an advocacy group representing Kashmiri Pandits, on Thursday demanded an independent technical inquiry into alleged substandard repair, renovation and development works at Jagti township and other colonies housing Kashmiri Pandit genocide survivors and victims in Jammu.

Panun Kashmir Grievance Cell, a specialised wing within the group, expressed concern over alleged poor workmanship, the use of substandard construction materials and inadequate technical supervision, urging the government to ensure accountability in the execution of works by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department.

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In a statement, the organisation said the deteriorating condition of residential infrastructure and concerns over the quality of ongoing works raised questions about the execution of projects and utilisation of public funds.

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It pointed out that Jagti township comprises 176 blocks with approximately 4,224 flats and alleged that the reported deployment of only one junior engineer to supervise works across the township raised serious concerns over quality control and compliance with prescribed engineering standards.

The organisation also questioned whether comprehensive structural safety audits had been conducted before undertaking major repairs and whether adequate mechanisms were in place to monitor construction materials and workmanship.

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Panun Kashmir called upon the relief and rehabilitation commissioner and the Jammu and Kashmir government to order an independent technical inquiry, conduct immediate inspections of affected blocks, and commission a comprehensive structural safety audit through a reputed independent technical institution.

It further demanded the deployment of adequate engineering and supervisory staff, independent testing of construction materials wherever necessary, and mandatory physical verification of completed works before bills are cleared and payments released.

The organisation also sought public disclosure in accordance with applicable rules of sanctioned funds, work orders, contractors, inspection reports and payment details.

Emphasising that public expenditure must be accompanied by accountability, it said officials or contractors found responsible for negligence, substandard execution or violations of prescribed standards should face appropriate action under the law, while defective works should be rectified at the responsible party’s cost wherever liability was established.

The organisation said the colonies housed thousands of Kashmiri Hindu families displaced from their ancestral homeland and maintained that their rehabilitation must ensure safe housing, dignified living conditions and transparent governance.

It appealed to the lieutenant governor, the chief secretary and other concerned authorities to intervene immediately and ensure that all repair and development works met prescribed safety and quality standards.

Panun Kashmir said the safety and dignity of “genocide survivors and victims residing in these colonies must remain paramount”.