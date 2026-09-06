Panun Kashmir stages hunger strike, presses for genocide law, separate homeland in Valley

Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Saturday observed a one-day hunger strike demanding formal recognition of what it describes as the “genocide” of the community, enactment of a genocide law and creation of a separate homeland for their rehabilitation in the Kashmir valley.

The protest near Press Club Jammu followed its July 20 protest in Delhi and was part of the organisation’s broader campaign for justice and accountability over the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Advertisement

Panun Kashmir chairman Tito Ganju said the community had been seeking formal recognition of the alleged genocide for the past 37 years.

Advertisement

“We suffered a genocide, and we want that genocide to be formally recognised,” he said, claiming that while references to the term had been made in Parliament, there was still no formal recognition by the government.

He also demanded enactment of a specific genocide law, arguing that India, being a signatory to the Genocide Convention, was obligated to bring such legislation.

Advertisement

Ganju said Panun Kashmir had itself proposed a Bill in 2020 and wanted the government to constitute a commission to examine the issue and deliberate on legislation.

“After 37 years, the victim community still has to protest for justice and livelihood,” he said, listing the organisation’s three principal demands as “recognition of the genocide, enactment of a genocide law and a separate homeland”.

Ganju said the enactment of a genocide law was necessary to address what he described as “narrative building” and a failure to accept responsibility.

“Genocide is the crime of crimes,” he said, adding that those responsible should be punished as genocide perpetrators.

He also demanded 15,000 jobs through the Central government for unemployed Kashmiri Pandit youth and an increase in the monthly ex-gratia relief to displaced families to at least Rs 25,000.

Reacting to recent remarks by National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioning the repeated threats by terrorists to Pandits working in the Valley under Prime Minister’s employment package, Ganju said, “Primarily, we do not take him seriously at all.”

Panun Kashmir convenor Agnishekhar said the hunger strike by Panun Kashmir activists including women members was part of a struggle that had continued since the displacement of the community from the Valley. “Our demand is that our return to the Kashmir Valley should be facilitated through a separate homeland with Union Territory status,” he said.

He alleged that the community had experienced “continuous genocide” over centuries and believed that a separate Union Territory was the only lasting solution.

“The proposed homeland would enable Kashmiri Pandits living across the world to return to the Valley and ensure that no force can ever drive us out again,” he said.