Part of highway tunnel in Ramban caves in

Jammu, December 18

A portion of an under-construction tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar highway caved in at Maroogh in Ramban district late on Saturday night. No loss of life or injury has been reported, officials said on Sunday.

Workers were not present at the site when the overhead soil lost its grip and came down inside the 400-metre under-construction tunnel at Maroogh. According to the officials, such happenings are routine during tunnel construction work. A team of experts inspected the spot.

The caved-in portion is about 100 metres inside the tunnel from Ramban’s side. A police official said a detailed report, also covering the safety and lighting arrangements, is being prepared. — PTI

