Partial bandh in Jammu on lawyers' call

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 29

Jammu witnessed a partial bandh (shutdown) on the call of the J&K High Court Bar Association on Monday, demanding multipurpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions for advocates and people.

Hundreds of lawyers were seen on roads in different corners of Jammu, forcing mini-buses and other transport facilities to halt. At Jewel Chowk, some mini-buses were damaged allegedly by a group of lawyers.

A rally was taken out from the high court complex. A protest was also held at Janipur. The protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads.

#jammu