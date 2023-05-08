Parties raise concern over rising terror incidents in Jammu region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 7

Political parties today raised concerns over the rising incidents of terrorism, especially in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division.

Apni Party and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in separate events today questioned about the safety of the people in twin border districts and asked the government to provide secure atmosphere.

Altaf Bukhari, chief, Apni Party, expressed concern over terror incidents in the districts and termed these as a ‘grave threat’ to the peace and brotherhood.

He was speaking at a workers’ convention at Paloura in Jammu. He said, “The LG administration has failed to maintain peace and tranquility in the region which remained intact even during the peak of terrorism in 90s. The people from Poonch, Rajouri, parts of Chenab Valley and Kashmir migrated to Jammu and settled here. The people from all regions lived in peace and brotherhood in Jammu.”

He said, “The government must focus on controlling terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch. If the terrorism can be controlled in Kashmir, why has it failed to control the same in these two districts?

Meanwhile, DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during an event in Jammu lamented over the growing incidents of violence and said terrorism is in nobody’s interest while referring to the recent encounter of Rajouri in which five Army jawans were killed.

Azad raised concerns about the terrorism resurfacing in Jammu regions. “I am disappointed to see the militancy is expanding to Jammu. It is detrimental to peace,” he said.