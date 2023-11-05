Parties tear into admn for banning employees’ protest

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 4

The J&K administration’s decision to ban the government employees from participating in demonstrations and strikes in favor of their demands has evoked strong reactions from prominent political figures.

Unacceptable move Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening employees with disciplinary action is outrageous. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to social media to express her disapproval. “L-G administration’s blanket ban on peaceful protests by government employees reeks of a dictatorial mindset. Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences and disciplinary action is outrageous,” she said.

According to the administration’s Friday order, some employees have been participating in demonstrations and strikes to support certain demands, which the government deems as a breach of Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971. The government order also emphasised the seriousness of such acts of indiscipline and misconduct and warned of strict action against any employees found organising demonstrations and strikes.

CPM leader M Yusuf Tarigami termed it as an assault on the constitutional rights of employees. He pointed out that government employees resorted to demonstrations and rallies only when their “legitimate” demands go unfulfilled. Tarigami also stated that the directive contravenes the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions to which India is a party.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah questioned the lack of clarity in the directive and suggested that it appeared to be aimed at intimidating employees.

