Parties to meet EC, seek early elections

Our Correspondent

Srinagar March 11

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, where it was decided that a delegation of political parties from Jammu and Kashmir would go to Delhi to meet national leaders and Election Commission to demand Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of its statehood.

The delegation will also inform the national leadership about issues like land eviction campaigns, recruitment scams and the implementation of property tax.

Representatives of various opposition parties participated in the meeting, except BJP's. The business community and various political parties had called for Jammu bandh the same day.