Parts of Rajouri district searched

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, December 31

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in parts of Rajouri, where two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp on December 16, officials said.

The search was being conducted by joint teams of the Army and the CRPF in Phalyana and adjoining localities, including the Tourism Reception Center and fish pond.

The officials said sniffer dogs were also pressed into service during the operation, which was still continuing when last reports were received.