Pashmina kid pens set up in Ladakh to protect from cold

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 20

To prevent the mortality of high-value pashmina goat kids, the administration in Ladakh has installed 448 pens in Nyoma sub-division which will benefit herders in multiple villages.

Eyeing increase in pashmina production, Lt Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) was in talks with experts and goat rearers for the past many months, during which issue of pashmina kids mortality during winter months was raised.

To mitigate the loss of young animals during the harsh winter months, the Department of Sheep Husbandry, Leh, has now installed 448 kid pens in Korzok, Kharnak, Koyul, Demjok, Dungti, Hanle, and Rongo village. The initiative was taken under the vibrant village programme.

“The programme aims to create a more sustainable and resilient environment for livestock rearers in the region, particularly during the challenging winter season. Recognising the vulnerability of young animals to the extreme weather conditions, the installation of these kid pens is a proactive step towards ensuring their well-being,” an official informed.

The pashmina production in Ladakh is estimated to be around 50 tonnes of raw wool a year. The herders receive between Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,000 per kg for raw pashmina.

After cleaning and de-hairing, this volume reduces to about 20 tonnes but the value increases to Rs 10,000 per kg. Stoles and shawls weighing up to 200 gm fetch Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000.

The pashmina kid pens have been designed based on the modifications made to the traditional enclosure to make it more durable to help it withstand attacks from wild animals and to trap heat from the sun to prevent mortality in winter months.

The structure of these pens is covered with a double-layered polycarbonated sheet to trap heat from the sun. These have been installed around two feet deep into the ground and around one foot of the structure would be left open for ventilation.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Jammu #Ladakh