Passenger tax waived by 50% to help J&K transporters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 2

The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today, approved the waiver of 50% passenger tax on commercial vehicles from April 1, 2021, to March 31 this year.

Sinha’s Adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta were present.

“The decision will address the genuine demand of the commercial transport operators who have suffered losses on account of Covid-induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions,” an official statement read.

For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for the given period, the excess amount will be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year.

“Further, the recovery of the outstanding passenger tax from the owners of the commercial vehicles from the financial year 2018-19 to 2021-22 will be made in four equal installments on quarterly basis from April 1,” the administration’s statement read.

Meanwhile, the council also approved transfer of land measuring 6 kanals in favour of the Jal Shakti Department for construction of overhead tank, rapid sand filtration plant, pump-cum-operator quarter and office of the Public Health Engineering Division, Pulwama.