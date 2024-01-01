Passes resolution opposing dialogue with Pakistan

Jammu, December 31
The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit resolved that there should be no talks with Pakistan and demanded that those responsible for the exodus of minorities from Kashmir be identified and prosecuted.
The J&K unit on Saturday held a one-day convention of office-bearers, during which it also welcomed the Supreme Court’s December 11 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and said the verdict put a stamp of finality, paving the way for strengthening the nation.
The convention was chaired by Ravinder Raina, the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, at its headquarters in Jammu. He said a political resolution adopted at the meeting demanded that there should be no talks with Pakistan or its agents, including persons or organisations that are “preponders or supporters” of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, as “terror and talks cannot go together”.
“Though normality is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is still trying to destabilise the Union Territory by subversive activities and unleashing a reign of terror,” according to the resolution.
“The recent spurt in terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts are a reflection of the dubious designs of the hostile neighbour,” it further stated.
