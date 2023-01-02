Passport authorities cannot act as mouthpiece of CID, says High Court

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, January 1

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court came down heavily on the passport authorities for denying passport to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s mother, saying the passport office cannot act as “mouthpiece of the Crime Investigation Department (CID)”.

Nothing adverse recorded There is not an iota of allegation against the petitioner that may point out to any security concerns. Justice MA Chowdhary

Justice MA Chowdhary, while hearing the petition of Mehbooba’s mother Gulshan Nazir, said it appeared there was no ground to refuse her request for the re-issuing of passport. He directed the Passport Officer to start the entire process of issuance of passport afresh and “pass orders thereon within six weeks.”

The High Court set aside the orders of refusal of passport to Nazir, insisting that the police verification report (PVR) could not override the statutory provisions of Section 6 of the Passport Act, 1967. “The court is of the considered opinion that the ground on which the request of the petitioner for the re-issue of the passport has been rejected is totally untenable and unsustainable in the eyes of law. The petitioner, who claims to be an octogenarian, in absence of any adverse security report, cannot be deprived of her fundamental right guaranteed to her under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, to travel abroad as an India citizen,” Justice Chowdhary said.

Senior Advocate Jehangir Iqbal Ganai for the petitioner argued that there were no allegations against the petitioner in the CID report and the Passport Officer had not applied his mind while rejecting her request for the issuance of passport.

Deputy Solicitor General of India TM Shamsi countered that the Passport Officer had to rely on the PVR while issuing passport in favour of any person.

The court said the PVR had been formulated indicating the security angles for passport clearance of the former Chief Minister while with regard to her mother, there was not “even an iota of allegation” which could indicate the security concerns of the state.

“The only aspect with regard to the petitioner is the reference of investigation by two agencies Enforcement Directorate and CID-CIK (Counter Intelligence Kashmir) with regard to some of the transactions regarding some bank accounts maintained by the petitioner either separately or jointly with Ms Mehbooba Mufti,” said the court.

“There appears no ground to refuse the issue or renewal of passport requested by the petitioner. Even, there is not an iota of allegation against the petitioner which may point out any security concerns. The police verification report formulated by CID-CIK cannot override the statutory provisions of Section 6 of the Passport Act, 1967,” said the court.

On Saturday, Mufti wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to intervene in issuing her passport and also to her daughter and mother.