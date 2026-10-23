Pathankot–Dayalachak expressway stretch to open by December, says Jitendra Singh

The development was confirmed by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who said the nearly 40-km stretch would bypass the Lakhanpur toll plaza and reduce travel time from 50–70 minutes to around 25–30 minutes.

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“A major boost to connectivity in the region! The nearly 40-km Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch of the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is expected to open by December, bypassing the Lakhanpur toll plaza and reducing travel time from 50–70 minutes to just 25–30 minutes. A significant step towards providing ‘ease of travel’, which has been a hallmark of the Narendra Modi government,” the Minister said in a post on X.

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Owing to the ongoing construction work on the expressway and subsequent congestion on the existing National Highway, commuters currently face considerable delays. The journey from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Jammu can take more than two hours during congested periods.

The Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is being developed in five packages under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jammu and Kashmir. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country, while providing a boost to tourism, trade and economic activity.

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According to official records, work on Package 14, covering the Pathankot–Dayalachak section, began in September 2022. The 44.6-km stretch, with a project cost of Rs 3,044 crore, has achieved 92 per cent physical progress.

Package 15, covering the 35.15-km stretch from Gurha Baildaran to Jakh, has recorded 91 per cent progress. The project, costing Rs 2,715 crore, will connect directly to the Jammu Ring Road and is expected to be completed by April 2027.

Package 16, extending from Jakh to Kunjwani, has achieved 96 per cent completion. The 20.39-km stretch, estimated to cost Rs 1,917 crore, is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Package 17 covers the Kunjwani–Sidhra and Domel–Katra sections, with a combined length of 26.8 km. The project, costing Rs 2,895 crore, has achieved 69 per cent progress and is scheduled for completion by November 2027.

Package 18 connects Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu, to Ban village. The 15.3-km stretch, being developed at a cost of Rs 975 crore, recorded 72 per cent physical progress. Construction began in November 2023, and the section is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The phased completion of these sections is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and improve access to Jammu and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra.