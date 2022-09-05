Patient dies of Covid, 103 fresh cases across J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: J&K’s Covid tally reached 4,78,323 on Sunday with 103 fresh cases and the death toll increased to 4,783 as one more person succumbed to the virus. There are 900 active cases and 4,72,640 patients have recovered. PTI

Chief Secy reviews projects at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta visited Katra and also the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to review the ongoing works, such as the Radio Frequency Identity Cards and the skywalk project to ensure separate paths for incoming and outgoing pilgrims at the bhawan.