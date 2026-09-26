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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Patnitop proposed for Centre’s global tourism scheme: Omar

Patnitop proposed for Centre’s global tourism scheme: Omar

Said the Tourism Department has initiated the process for preparing revised master plans for various development authorities

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the autumn session of the Assembly in Srinagar on Friday. ANI
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that Patnitop has not yet been declared a world-class tourism destination by the Government of India, though the Jammu and Kashmir Government has proposed it for inclusion under the Centre’s Globally Competitive Tourism Destination Scheme.

Replying to a question by Chenani MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia during Question Hour, the Chief Minister said a preliminary survey for identification of suitable land parcels and comprehensive stakeholder consultations had already been completed for the proposed project. He said the requisite ground data and other basic details were currently being compiled for submission, adding that no funds had so far been sanctioned or released by the Centre for the initiative.

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Referring to the revision of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Master Plan-2000, Omar Abdullah said the Tourism Department had initiated the process for preparing revised master plans for various development authorities, including the PDA.

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He said the exercise aims to address rapid urban growth, modern infrastructure requirements and sustainable development while optimising land use, improving public amenities and laying down a long-term development roadmap.

The Chief Minister informed the House that a Request for Proposal (RFP), finalised by a government-constituted steering committee, had been floated for engaging a consultancy agency to prepare the revised master plan.

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On construction norms in hilly areas, he said these would be reviewed wherever necessary during preparation of the revised master plan, taking into account local terrain, geological and structural safety concerns, environmental sensitivities, carrying capacity, infrastructure needs and tourism potential.

Regarding the proposed revision of BOCA norms for commercial buildings within PDA limits, Omar said any amendments to construction norms, zoning regulations or land-use classifications would be considered in accordance with existing laws and planning regulations after consultations with stakeholders.

He also informed the House that the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2021, are already in force within the PDA jurisdiction.

According to data shared by the Chief Minister, the PDA received six commercial and 42 residential building permission applications during 2024-25. Of these, three commercial and 18 residential cases were approved, while three commercial and 24 residential applications were rejected.

During 2025-26, the authority received 10 commercial and 60 residential applications. Four commercial and 16 residential proposals were approved, while three commercial and 41 residential applications were rejected. Three cases each in both categories are pending consideration.

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