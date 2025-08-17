Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with a renewed spirit of patriotism.

Officials said the day was marked by a host of events across all districts, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, addresses by the chief guests and heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters who shaped the nation’s journey towards Independence.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign being observed under the broader initiative of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, commemorating India’s rich journey of Independence and the spirit of patriotism in every household. As a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, all cultural performances or felicitation ceremonies were cancelled. At Ganderbal, the main event was held at Qamaria Stadium, where Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, hoisted the Tricolour.

At Pulwama, the main function was held at the District Police Lines (DPL), where DDC Chairperson, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi, hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the parade. At Kulgam, the function was held at District Police Lines where DDC Chairperson, M Afzal Parrey, hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by different contingents.

At Kupwara, the function was held at District Police Lines where DDC Chairman Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the Tricolour. At Bandipora, DDC Chairperson Abdul Gani Bhat hoisted the national flag at SK Sports Stadium. At Shopian, the Independence Day celebrations were held with patriotic zeal. Bilqees Jan, Chairperson, DDC Shopian, hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade. At Budgam, the event was held at Sports Stadium, where Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat unfurled the national flag.