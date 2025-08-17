DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:24 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with a renewed spirit of patriotism.

Advertisement

Officials said the day was marked by a host of events across all districts, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, addresses by the chief guests and heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters who shaped the nation’s journey towards Independence.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign being observed under the broader initiative of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, commemorating India’s rich journey of Independence and the spirit of patriotism in every household. As a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, all cultural performances or felicitation ceremonies were cancelled. At Ganderbal, the main event was held at Qamaria Stadium, where Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, hoisted the Tricolour.

Advertisement

At Pulwama, the main function was held at the District Police Lines (DPL), where DDC Chairperson, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi, hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the parade. At Kulgam, the function was held at District Police Lines where DDC Chairperson, M Afzal Parrey, hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by different contingents.

At Kupwara, the function was held at District Police Lines where DDC Chairman Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the Tricolour. At Bandipora, DDC Chairperson Abdul Gani Bhat hoisted the national flag at SK Sports Stadium. At Shopian, the Independence Day celebrations were held with patriotic zeal. Bilqees Jan, Chairperson, DDC Shopian, hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade. At Budgam, the event was held at Sports Stadium, where Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat unfurled the national flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts