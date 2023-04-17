Patwari jailed for bribery

PTI

Jammu, April 16

An anti-corruption court here sentenced a revenue official to one-year imprisonment with a fine for taking bribe, an official said on Sunday.

In 2016, Patwari Mohd Sharif of Surinsar area was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 for mutation of land, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The accused had already received Rs 9,000 from the complainant and was further demanding Rs 4,000, he said.