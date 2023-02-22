Pay property tax from April

PTI

Jammu/Srinagar, February 21

The J&K administration on Tuesday ordered imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the UT from April 1. The tax rates will be 5% of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and 6% for commercial properties.

After H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, issued the notification, National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar demanded immediate rollback of the notification, saying it smacks of arbitrariness.