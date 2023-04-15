PDP against contractors' blacklisting for 'terror links'

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

The J&K administration has blacklisted dozens of contractors over their alleged links with the militants. The decision has triggered protests from the contractors who met former CM Mehbooba Mufti today to seek redressal.

Mehbooba criticised the administration’s decision. In a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after meeting a delegation of contractors, she mentioned that the majority of the blacklisted contractors didn’t have a militant past and they were not involved in violent activities. “Others had given up the path of militancy long before turning contractors,” it said.

The letter also talked about the policy adopted by the previous governments vis-a-vis those who gave up the path of violence and wanted to return to normal life.

“...their decision to do so was fraught with many dangerous consequences. Many were gunned down for making a choice that was viewed as a betrayal,” the letter mentioned while describing the difficult transition of these contractors and others who shunned the gun.

In her letter, Mehbooba recalled that it was Mufti Mohammad Syed, the then CM of J&K, who advocated for financial aid to victims of militancy including the orphans of insurgents. The rehabilitation package was implemented during the tenure of former PM AB Vajpayee.

Mehbooba urged the administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs to reconsider its decision on humanitarian grounds.