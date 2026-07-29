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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PDP calls for protest across J&K on August 5 for restoration of Article 370

PDP calls for protest across J&K on August 5 for restoration of Article 370

Also demands immediate release of political prisoners and detainees

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. ANI
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday announced a peaceful protest on August 5 across all district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding the restoration of Article 370 and reaffirming the party’s commitment to the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

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Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mufti also reiterated the party’s demand for the immediate release of political prisoners, an end to the alleged misuse of preventive detention laws and time-bound, fair trials in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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Earlier in the day, on its 27th Foundation Day, the PDP unanimously adopted a political resolution reaffirming its commitment to the founding vision of the party and its founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

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The resolution reiterated the party’s commitment to the peaceful and constitutional resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue and reaffirmed its democratic struggle for the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and the constitutional safeguards that accorded the erstwhile State its special status.

The party also demanded the immediate release of political prisoners and detainees, an end to the alleged misuse of preventive detention laws, and the restoration of democratic rights, civil liberties and the rule of law.

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Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and democratic means, the PDP resolved to safeguard the rights, identity, dignity and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through constitutional methods.

The resolution also pledged to work towards reopening historic roads, cross-LoC routes and traditional trade and travel links with the objective of transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a bridge connecting South and Central Asia.

The party further reiterated its commitment to the dignified return, rehabilitation and secure resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits and other displaced communities.

As part of its democratic programme, the PDP resolved to observe August 5 through peaceful district-level protests across Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming its commitment to restoring the region’s constitutional position and defending democratic and federal principles through peaceful and constitutional means.

Concluding the resolution, the PDP pledged to continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of constitutional rights, democratic freedoms, federal values and the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Drawing inspiration from the vision and legacy of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the party reaffirmed its commitment to building a future founded on justice, reconciliation, peace, dignity and hope for every citizen of the Union Territory.

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