PDP, Congress protest power crisis in Valley

Srinagar, November 23

Enraged at frequent power outages, leaders and workers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress held protests in Srinagar on Thursday. PDP leaders and workers gathered outside the party’s headquarters, staging a protest to voice their concerns over the electricity crisis in Kashmir.

Asiea Naqash, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, and Arif Laigroo, prominent figures within the PDP, led the demonstrators, who attempted to march from the PDP office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park towards Lal Chowk. The protest aimed to highlight the pressing issue of electricity shortage in the Valley, particularly as winter sets in.

Residents suffering, authorities indifferent Kashmir has plunged into darkness due to the worsening power crisis. Residents are enduring hardships, but the authorities seem to be indifferent to the deteriorating situation. —Mohit Bhan, PDP spokesperson

Law enforcement officers intervened, preventing the protesters, armed with placards and posters demanding an end to power cuts, from advancing beyond the adjacent General Post Office.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said: “To rouse the administration from a deep slumber, PDP workers and leaders from Srinagar staged a protest today. Kashmir has plunged into darkness due to the worsening power crisis.” Bhan criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration, asserting that the residents were enduring hardships while the authorities appeared indifferent to the situation.

Simultaneously, workers from the Pradesh Congress Committee attempted to stage a similar protest against the power crisis at Maulana Azad Road. However, police intervention prevented them from leaving their party office.

Protesters voiced their frustrations, with one stating, “There is no electricity supply even in hospitals while they (officials) are spending money on driving around the town.”

