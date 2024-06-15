PDP holds protest against Jammu terror attacks

PTI

Jammu, June 14

Workers of the PDP on Friday held a protest here against the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking an explanation over the alarming security situation, contrary to the government’s claims of restoration of peace in the Union Territory.

Reflection of security failure We are concerned over the alarming security situation in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The attacks reflect a security failure. Rajinder Manhas, PDP leader

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts in the Jammu province between Sunday and Wednesday, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Seven security personnel, 41 pilgrims and a villager were also injured in the attacks.

Two terrorists were eliminated in one of the encounters in Kathua, while a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralise the other terrorists. Led by PDP additional general secretary Rajinder Manhas and spokesperson S Varinder Singh Sonu, dozens of party workers took out a protest march from the PDP office at Gandhi Nagar on Friday.

The protesters pushed forward through police barricade and briefly held a sit-in near the Jammu-airport road before returning to their office. “We are concerned over the alarming security situation in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The attacks reflect a security failure,” Manhas told reporters.

The Jammu region has been peaceful but the terror attacks in the province indicate the revival of terrorism despite the Central Government’s claims of restoration of normalcy, he said. “What type of normalcy is this? The people of Jammu are frightened by the spurt in terror activities. The government should wake up from its deep slumber and ensure that terrorism is wiped out,” Manhas said.

