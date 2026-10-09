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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PDP leader detained after calling terrorist Burhan Wani a ‘martyr’ in Kishtwar

PDP leader detained after calling terrorist Burhan Wani a ‘martyr’ in Kishtwar

Congress hits back, says some parties and leaders change their stance to remain in power with the opposite political forces

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:54 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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PDP leader Butt said that the reason why BJP leaders went to Burhan’s home is unknown. File Photo
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A political controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Kabir Butt referred to slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Burhan Wani as a ‘martyr’ during an event in Kishtwar.

Following his remarks, local police briefly detained Butt for questioning.

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During an event in the remote mountainous district on Thursday, Butt claimed that following Wani's death, BJP leaders had visited the terrorist's home to provide compensation to his family.

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Talking to mediapersons, Butt said that the reason why BJP leaders went to Burhan’s home is unknown. “I can call him a martyr as it is my choice because we live in a democratic country.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who demanded an unconditional apology.

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Wani, a terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, was killed during an encounter in Kashmir in 2016.

Meanwhile, Congress reacted to the statement and said that some parties change their stance to remain in power.

"A terrorist is a terrorist. Congress has never compromised on national security and has always dealt with terrorism sternly," said Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson, noting that the party had lost two beloved leaders due to terrorism. "Some parties and leaders change their stance to remain in power with the opposite political forces”.

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