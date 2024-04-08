PDP leader Waheed’s relative joins Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 7

Ali Mohammad Parra, the uncle of prominent People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Parra, along with several political activists, joined the Apni Party on Sunday, the Apni Part said.

Ali Mohammad Parra, along with his associates including Ghulam Nabi, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Qadir Rather, and Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, all from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, joined Apni Party in the presence of its President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, at the party head office in Sheikh Bagh, Srinagar, a statement of Apni Party reads.

