PDP leader’s son joins Azad’s party

Srinagar, October 14
Advocate Muzaffar Nabi Lone, son of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura, on Friday joined the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in Srinagar.
Lone did so after holding a meeting with DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad.
“I am associated with politics for a long time. I don’t have any rift with the PDP or my family, but ideological differences compelled me to join the DAP as I believe that only Azad has the capability to fill the present political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added..
Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that low-rank officials were fired without any investigation, while no action has been taken against senior bureaucrats for corruption. Her remarks came after the J&K government ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, etc. (With PTI inputs)
