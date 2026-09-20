PDP, Mirwaiz seek halting of Tantra event in Gurez valley

A meditation event scheduled to be held in Gurez, Kashmir, has turned into a controversy with religious and political leaders urging the authorities to halt it.

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti have questioned the event — Tantra in Silence — scheduled to take place from September 24 to 27 at Gurez, stating that the event “compromises on Kashmir’s religious, cultural and social values in the name of tourism”.

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‘Tantra in Silence - A journey within’ is promoted by Swami Dhyan Sumit. Its ticket costs Rs 11,995 per person, as per a poster circulating online. Mehbooba Mufti shared a photo of the poster.

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“A similar ‘Tantra’ retreat facilitated by Sumit, a self-styled godman, promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene promotional material sparked widespread controversy, and the Goa police had to intervene. Gurez is no playground for experiments in the name of spirituality or tourism,” she stated.

Mufti requested the Chief Minister and J&K Police to intervene and take appropriate action.

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Backing Mufti, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated, “The issue raised by Mufti demands immediate attention. It is extremely alarming and unacceptable that a programme of this nature is being permitted in Gurez while a similar event organised by the same organisation in Goa was cancelled by the police there following public protests as severe objections were raised regarding vulgar and inappropriate content in its promotional details.”

No nod sought or given

Meanwhile, the government, through an official communication, stated that the Tantra event at Gurez has not been granted any permission and nor has it issued any authorisation for holding it. The communication stated that there is no information or official communication regarding the proposed event referred to in the social media post.