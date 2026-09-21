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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PDP MLA Para proposes comprehensive policy on fertility decline, women's welfare

PDP MLA Para proposes comprehensive policy on fertility decline, women's welfare

A private member's Bill has been submitted to the J&K Assembly Secretariat for consideration during the 10-day autumn session

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, Senior PDP leader and MLA
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Senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has proposed a private member's Bill seeking a comprehensive framework to address declining fertility in Jammu and Kashmir while strengthening healthcare, education and social support systems for women and adolescent girls.

The proposed legislation, titled "Protection of Kashmir's Future Generations from Demographic Decline and Advancement of Women, Adolescent Girls, Maternal and Child Health Bill, 2026", has been submitted to the Assembly Secretariat for consideration during the 10-day autumn session beginning September 21.

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Also referred to as the "Maa-Beti Aur Aane Wali Naslein Bachao Bill, 2026", the proposed law seeks to combine measures aimed at improving women's health, education and socio-economic empowerment with voluntary and non-coercive initiatives designed to address the long-term implications of sustained below-replacement fertility levels.

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According to the statement of objects and reasons accompanying the Bill, declining fertility and changing family structures are emerging demographic trends in Jammu and Kashmir. Citing findings from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), the Bill notes that Jammu and Kashmir's total fertility rate stands at around 1.4 children per woman, below the conventional replacement level of 2.1.

The Bill argues that continued low fertility could have implications for the region's future age structure, labour-force availability, inter-generational support systems, rural communities and long-term social and economic sustainability. It also links demographic trends to factors such as educational and economic pressures on young people, delayed marriage and childbearing, and broader concerns relating to women's health and well-being.

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A key component of the proposed legislation is the creation of a Voluntary Family Support and Demographic Stabilisation Scheme aimed at reducing economic and social barriers to family formation. The scheme may provide financial assistance, educational scholarships, childcare support, maternity benefits, housing assistance, nutritional aid, healthcare services and crèche facilities.

The Bill also proposes graded financial and educational support for eligible families raising two or more children, including enhanced scholarship opportunities and social-security assistance.

To address gender discrimination, the legislation calls for strict, transparent and time-bound implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act. It proposes stronger monitoring of ultrasound and diagnostic facilities through inspections, record verification and compliance audits, with violations to be dealt with under existing Central laws.

The Bill further envisages a confidential mechanism for reporting suspected sex-selection practices, with safeguards to protect complainants and provisions for incentives in cases leading to successful enforcement action.

It also advocates sustained awareness campaigns against female foeticide, sex selection, discrimination against the girl child, dowry practices and denial of education to girls.

To monitor demographic trends, Para has proposed the establishment of a Jammu and Kashmir Demographic Research and Monitoring Cell. The body would study fertility patterns, age structure, marriage trends, maternal and child health, female education, migration, workforce participation and socio-economic factors influencing family formation. It would also publish an annual report on demographic and family well-being indicators.

The proposed framework includes a Kashmir Girls and Women's Health Mission to coordinate initiatives related to menstrual health, nutrition, anaemia control, reproductive healthcare, maternal and child health awareness, PCOS awareness programmes and support for girls' education.

The Bill also seeks the creation of a Jammu and Kashmir Council for Women, Girls and Future Generations, along with district-level committees to monitor healthcare delivery, educational support, sanitary-product availability, maternal health services and implementation of welfare schemes.

Recognising the financial implications of these proposals, the legislation recommends the creation of a dedicated Women, Girls and Future Generations Fund to support reproductive healthcare, scholarships, childcare facilities, maternal and child health programmes, community outreach activities and demographic research, subject to applicable financial and audit regulations.

Among the specific infrastructure proposals is the establishment of a 100-bed maternity and child-care hospital in Pulwama district. The facility would provide antenatal and obstetric care, high-risk pregnancy management, emergency obstetric services, neonatal intensive care, paediatric treatment, diagnostic facilities, postnatal care and maternal nutrition support.

The Bill states that its objective is not to dictate family size or interfere with personal choices, but to remove economic, educational, healthcare and social barriers that affect motherhood, education, family life and the well-being of women and girls. It emphasises the protection of constitutional values of dignity, equality, privacy and personal autonomy.

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