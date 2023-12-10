PDP not optimistic about case outcome

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), voiced apprehension on Saturday, suggesting that the Supreme Court’s forthcoming verdict on Article 370 might not favour the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She expressed concern as reports emerged of the police collecting names of political workers, particularly from the PDP.

“Since last night, we are seeing names of workers from different parties, especially the PDP, being taken through police stations. It looks like the decision is not in favour of this country and J&K, but only to further the BJP’s agenda,” Mufti stated during a press conference in Anantnag.

She criticised the precautionary measures being taken and urged the Supreme Court to prioritise the integrity of the country and its Constitution over any political agenda. “Your responsibility is not to project the BJP agenda but towards the integrity of the country and its Constitution. You should have regard for that,” she said.

Mehbooba asserted that the court’s decision should be straightforward, declaring the actions of August 5, 2019, as “illegal and unconstitutional.” She highlighted the prolonged duration it took for the Supreme Court to reach a verdict, despite previous judgments asserting that Article 370 could not be altered without the consent of the state constituent assembly.

In her earlier remarks, Mufti characterised the upcoming Supreme Court verdict as a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity, emphasising that it goes beyond the scope of Article 370.

