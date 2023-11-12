PDP questions Centre’s normalisation claim

Srinagar, November 11

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned the Centre’s claims about normalisation of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to the concretisation of temporary security bunkers.

“What do I say? If the situation has improved, it should reflect on the ground. Then we should not have so many new concrete structures for the security forces. Earlier, they were living in tents. Now, concrete structures are being made for them,” Mehbooba told reporters in Pulwama district.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said while the BJP-ruled Centre is making claims about normality in Kashmir, people are being “harassed” using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“People cannot talk, journalists are not able to work, our jails are packed. If everything is normal, why are they so scared of Kashmiris? Why is there so much pressure? Every day, raids by the ED, NIA … Why are people being harassed?” she said.

Asked about ED action against Lal Singh, a former minister in the erstwhile state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president said the agencies carry out raids on anyone who speaks against the BJP.

“I am not advocating for him (Singh) but the ED today has become a wing of the BJP. Wherever anyone raises a voice against the BJP, they (agencies) carry out raids on them. First, they call a person corrupt but when he joins the BJP, they become fine. It is their policy. What can one say about it?” she added. —PTI

