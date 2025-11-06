PDP slams Omar govt over fresh social media monitoring orders

With the Jammu and Kashmir government launching a comprehensive exercise to identify and curb the growing menace of “fake journalists” and seeking details of media professionals working across several districts, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday alleged that “fresh orders to monitor and restrict social media are being issued selectively only in Jammu and Kashmir, and nowhere else in India.”

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have begun verifying the credentials of individuals posing as journalists, days after the government warned of strict action against those misusing the identity of media professionals.

Several districts across the Valley have started identifying self-styled journalists operating in their jurisdictions and have sought detailed information, including bank statements. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has instructed District Information Officers to maintain and regularly update a verified list of accredited, authorised and bona fide media persons working in their respective districts.

Reacting to one such order issued by the Shopian district administration, PDP leader Waheed Para said the “election in Jammu and Kashmir was fought to end silence, fear, and suffocation.”

“People didn’t vote for control; they voted for dignity and the right to speak without fear. One of the loudest promises made was to scrap the media and social media gag policy. Yet today, fresh orders to monitor and restrict social media are being issued selectively only in Jammu and Kashmir, nowhere else in India. What is the Chief Minister’s stand on this? What does the @CM_JnK, who also holds the Information portfolio, have to say?” Para asked.

He further said, “Using ‘vigilance and monitoring’ as a pretext to intimidate journalists and police public expression exposes a deeply disturbing intent to control narratives, muzzle truth, and drag J&K further into surveillance.”

“Jammu and Kashmir deserves openness, not oppression; transparency, not targeting. This election was fought to restore trust and dignity, not to replace one silence with another,” Para added.

The ruling National Conference (NC), however, defended the move, saying the party “protects free expression but not deliberate misinformation.” “The people voted for dignity, dialogue, and stability. Ensuring responsible use of social platforms is part of that. We protect free expression but not deliberate misinformation. Regulation of media—especially social media platforms—is governance, not gagging,” said NC leader Nasir Lone.

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of jailed MP Engineer Rashid welcomed “every stringent step aimed at cracking down on the growing breed of so-called journalists who have polluted the media landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“If the latest directions are truly meant to curb this menace, the move is not only justified but long overdue. However, this must never become a pretext for harassment or bureaucratic pressure on genuine, professional, and accredited journalists. Authentic media professionals should not be burdened with unnecessary scrutiny under the garb of such orders,” said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.