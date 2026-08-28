PDP stages protest in Kashmir over proposed electricity hike

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday staged a protest in various districts of the Kashmir valley against the proposed electricity tariff hike.

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Meanwhile, party chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday that several leaders had been detained in the valley.

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In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, people staged a strong protest “against the proposed electricity tariff hike, raising their voice against yet another burden on the people of J&K”.

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The party said senior leaders and party workers called for a rollback of the hike and urged the government to put the interests of consumers first.

In south Kashmir’s Shopian, party workers led by district president Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Raja Waheed staged a peaceful protest against the tariff hike.

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“At a time when people are already struggling with rising costs, another burden on household budgets is unacceptable. The PDP stands with the people and will continue to raise their concerns through democratic means,” the party said.

In Anantnag district, the party also staged a peaceful protest.

The party said PDP leaders, including Shoaib Lone, GH Rasool Bhat, district organiser Mir Intikhab and executive member J&K Jalal-ud-Din Shah, were placed under house arrest for protesting the electricity tariff hike.

“Suppressing peaceful dissent will not silence people’s concerns. The government must listen to the people and roll back the 6.83 per cent hike,” the party said.

On Thursday afternoon, Mufti said that “reports are coming in from various parts of the valley that the police are detaining PDP leaders and workers. They are using force against them for peacefully protesting the proposed hike.”

“A government that came to power promising 200 units of free electricity has instead burdened the people with an additional hike. The government must reconsider this decision and provide much-needed relief, especially to the poor, who are already struggling with rising costs,” Mufti said.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had recently decided to raise retail electricity tariffs by an average of 6.83 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from September 1.