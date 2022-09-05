PDP urges Centre to restart dialogue with Pakistan on J-K

Srinagar, September 5
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday asked New Delhi to restart dialogue with Islamabad over Jammu and Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti extended unconditional support to political parties who are ready to join the fight for the restoration of the rights of the people of J&K.
“We implore the Government of India to restart dialogue both with the people of J&K and Pakistan to put an end to the bloodshed here. For this, the party will strive through all constitutional, democratic and non-violent means,” reads a party statement.
Mehbooba Mufti chaired the party’s Political Affairs committee (PAC) to deliberate on the current political situation.
“The party calls for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that are enshrined in the Constitution. The party will extend unqualified support to other political parties in this joint fight and will look forward to and welcome the support of others. This is a call of history that we all can ignore only to our peril and annihilation of our distinct identity, culture and civilisational uniqueness,” a resolution passed in the PAC reads.
The PDP expressed serious concern about the “coercion aimed at muzzling the legitimate voice of the people after the illegal abrogation of the special status of the state”.
The PDP has always cautioned against the “evil designs of the BJP to force a demographic change in the state”.
“This sinister plan hits at the very foundation of our forefathers’ dreams and decision to align with a secular, inclusive India. It’s ironical that the only state in South Asia that defied the communal logic of partition is now facing an onslaught of numbers,” the PDP said.
“The recent decision to include 25 lakh additional voters were fraught with not only the ominous signs of fraud but incalculable fallout. We caution the government of the dangers it could pose and urge it to halt the plan,” the PDP said.
