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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PDP workers detained in Shopian for protesting against non-implementation of crop insurance scheme

PDP workers detained in Shopian for protesting against non-implementation of crop insurance scheme

Were protesting against the J&K government, accusing it of failing to implement the scheme despite repeated demands from farmers

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. FILE
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Several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers were detained in Shopian on Sunday while protesting with farmers over the non-implementation of the crop insurance scheme.
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The PDP workers were protesting against the National Conference-led J&K government, accusing it of failing to implement the scheme despite repeated demands from farmers.

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The protesters said heavy rainfall and hailstorms had caused extensive damage to horticulture and agricultural crops in Shopian this year and demanded crop insurance for apple and cherry growers besides compensation for losses caused by natural calamities.

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Police asked the protesters to disperse peacefully, saying they did not have permission to hold the demonstration. When they refused to disperse, several protesters were detained.

Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, in a post on X, said that despite being placed under house detention, “the voice of our farmers could not be silenced”.

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“Hundreds of fruit growers gathered at Ghanta Ghar, Shopian, and peacefully protested in support of our genuine demands. The overwhelming participation of farmers has once again demonstrated that the demand for a Crop Insurance Scheme for apples and cherries is not an individual's issue but the collective voice of thousands of growers across the region,” he said.

Mir said the protesters had also demanded full compensation for farmers affected by recent hailstorms and other natural calamities.

“Your courage and unity have sent a strong message that the horticulture sector deserves protection, justice, and policy support. Our struggle for crop insurance and the welfare of fruit growers will continue peacefully and democratically until our demands are met,” he said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para also backed the protesters, saying a farmer seeking insurance was not a threat to peace but “a cry for survival”.

“Apple and cherry growers deserve crop insurance and subsidies for hail nets to protect Kashmir’s agro-economy,” Para said, alleging that several party workers and leaders had been detained for raising the demands.

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