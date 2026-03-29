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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PDP workers hold protest in Srinagar

PDP workers hold protest in Srinagar

Accuse the J&K government of turning a blind eye to people’s issues

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Police personnel try to stop the protest march by PDP in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held a protest here, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir government of turning a blind eye to people’s issues and not fulfilling its promises.

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Scores of party leaders and workers assembled at the Press Enclave here and protested against the government.

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Speaking to reporters, party leader Iqbal Tramboo said March 31 has become a “black day” for the people of Kashmir due to mounting financial pressures. “People are under an immense tax burden. Hefty power bills are being issued, water fees are being demanded, and employees are without salaries,” he said.

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Tramboo said the party wants to raise people’s issues and become their voice. “We want to tell the Omar Abdullah government that it has not fulfilled any of its promises: the employees are without salary, contractors have not been paid their dues, and poor people are harassed to pay their bills,” he said. The protesters later dispersed peacefully.

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