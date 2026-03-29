PDP workers hold protest in Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held a protest here, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir government of turning a blind eye to people’s issues and not fulfilling its promises.

Advertisement

Scores of party leaders and workers assembled at the Press Enclave here and protested against the government.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, party leader Iqbal Tramboo said March 31 has become a “black day” for the people of Kashmir due to mounting financial pressures. “People are under an immense tax burden. Hefty power bills are being issued, water fees are being demanded, and employees are without salaries,” he said.

Advertisement

Tramboo said the party wants to raise people’s issues and become their voice. “We want to tell the Omar Abdullah government that it has not fulfilled any of its promises: the employees are without salary, contractors have not been paid their dues, and poor people are harassed to pay their bills,” he said. The protesters later dispersed peacefully.