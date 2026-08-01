PDP’s Iltija Mufti seeks relief for apple growers hit by NH-44 closure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday urged the authorities to expedite repair work on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, alleging that the closure during the apple harvest season has caused heavy losses to growers.

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Senior PDP leader Iltija Mufti visited Qazigund to meet truck drivers transporting apples and raised concerns over the disruption.

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“Why are trucks carrying Kashmiri apples being stopped at Qazigund? Apple growers are already facing immense challenges. Such disruptions only add to their hardship and deserve an immediate explanation and resolution,” Iltija said.

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She alleged that, much like last year, apple growers were suffering severe losses due to the closure of the highway for maintenance.

“Why is it that road repairs happen only during the harvest season? Horticulture provides a dignified livelihood to lakhs of Kashmiris,” she said, urging Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to ensure that the repair work is completed at the earliest.

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Iltija also alleged that while Kashmiri apples were getting stranded, apples from other suppliers would continue to reach markets. “While Kashmir’s growers suffer crushing losses, those in power remain silent. This isn’t just negligence. It’s the systematic destruction of Kashmir’s apple economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party also voiced concern over disruptions on the highway.

Party MP Engineer Rashid, through a statement issued by State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq, said there should be no unnecessary delays or bottlenecks on the highway as any disruption directly impacts farmers, traders, transporters and the overall economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Perishable produce cannot afford to wait," Ashiq said.

He urged the administration and all concerned agencies to prioritise fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway by providing dedicated corridors and facilitating their movement.

"The government must treat this as a matter of top priority. A smooth supply chain is not just about business—it is about protecting the dignity and income of the people of Kashmir," he said.