PDP’s march to Parliament over eviction drive halted

New Delhi, February 8

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday took to streets in the Capital to protest against the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the J&K administration. Carrying placards reading ‘stop bullying, stop bulldozing’, Mufti, along with scores of supporters, gathered at the busy Boat Club area with an aim to march towards Parliament in a bid to inform the Opposition parties about the eviction drive in the UT.

Protest near Srinagar’s Lal Chowk too

  • The J&K All Alliance Democratic Party held a protest against the eviction drive to retrieve state land from encroachers.
  • The protesters raised slogans against the administration and tried to march towards Lal Chowk, but were stopped by police.

However, the police detained the former J&K CM and took her, along with party workers, to Jantar Mantar. The protesters dispersed from Jantar Mantar. “We had come to inform people, Opposition parties and members of the ruling BJP about the misery being faced by the public at large in J&K. If we can’t go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations,” Mufti asked.

In Srinagar, the J&K All Alliance Democratic Party held a protest. Led by Rakib Ahmad, the protesters assembled near Pratap Park and raised slogans against the administration. Terming the eviction drive “anti-people and anti-poor”, the protesters said it should be stopped immediately. They tried to march towards the Lal Chowk but were stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has warned that the ‘hartal and stone-pelting’ culture is likely to return if houses and small shops are demolished. “The eviction drive has resulted in corruption as people are paying bribes to revenue officials to ensure their names do not feature among encroachers,” he alleged. Azad thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their assurances of not harming the poor population, but said that an official order should be issued to provide relief to the distressed people.

At the same time, the Panun Kashmir has welcomed the anti-encroachment drive.

